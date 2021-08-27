Chinese Cos.' US IPOs Plunge Amid Regulatory Crackdowns

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- U.S.-listed initial public offerings by Chinese companies have ground to a halt amid regulatory crackdowns in both countries, with no sign as to when listings might resume, while existing listed Chinese companies face potential delisting given new authority at U.S. regulators' dispersal. The collapse in U.S. listings by China-based companies follows what looked to be a promising start to the summer of 2021, which saw several large Chinese issuers enter U.S. markets in June. But the climate quickly changed as the Chinese government sanctioned those companies after they went public, alleging they failed to comply with Beijing's data security rules....

