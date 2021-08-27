CIT Calls Commerce's Flange Duties Ruling 'Misleading'

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A trade court ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to revisit its finding that a U.S. company's imports of a component used to connect pipes falls under the reach of anti-dumping tariffs on cast iron pipe fittings made in China, finding that the government overlooked or misinterpreted the evidence. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Timothy C. Stanceu revived the suit leveled by MMC Holdings, which does business as Crane Resistoflex, challenging Commerce's conclusion in a Thursday order that five out of nine iron lap joint flange models imported by the company are subject to the tariffs. Judge Stanceu characterized some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS