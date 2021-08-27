Ex-Pharma Co. Heads Plead Guilty In Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Two co-founders of Taiwanese company JHL Biotech Inc. have copped to charges that they conspired to swipe Genentech's medical trade secrets, according to the federal government. The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced that Racho Jordanov and Rose Lin officially switched their pleas in the case to guilty pleas, and court records show that a California federal court has accepted those changes. They pled guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets and wire fraud, according to court records. Jordanov was JHL's chief executive officer, and Lin was its chief operating officer, court records show. The government alleged that for years,...

