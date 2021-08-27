Investors Seek OK Of $66.4M CannTrust Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Investors in CannTrust Holdings Inc. have moved for preliminary approval of an CA$83 million ($66.4 million) deal with the cannabis company, resolving class action claims that it kept its shareholders in the dark about compliance issues with a facility. Lead plaintiffs Granite Point Master Fund LP and Granite Point Capital Scorpion Focused Ideas Fund said in a Thursday memorandum supporting their motion in the Southern District of New York that the class compensation fund does not include deductions for fees, expenses, taxes and set-offs required by the eight proposed settlements. "Lead counsel believes that the settlements achieved to date are an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS