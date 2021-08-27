Ga. Judge Defends 'Homeless-Sexual' Social Media Post

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Georgia probate judge says her free speech rights are being violated by ethics charges targeting her past social media posts referring to "homeless-sexuals," commenting on male genitalia and advertising a wine night at an Atlanta bar. In a written response to charges by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson asked that the charges against her be dismissed. Judge Peterson said even if there were a violation of judicial ethics rules, it doesn't amount to misconduct or behavior that would bring the judicial office into disrepute. "Accordingly, any imposition of discipline in this matter is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS