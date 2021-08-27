Federal Court Blocks Texas Migrant Transportation Order

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has blocked an executive order from the state's governor banning the transportation of certain migrants in the state, holding it violates the supremacy clause of the Constitution by authorizing state officials to make federal immigration determinations. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone, who consolidated two related lawsuits challenging the executive order for pretrial purposes, issued a 19-page ruling on Thursday explaining that while state governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have "broad authority" to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, "they have presented no evidence in this case that [the executive order] will be effective to achieve...

