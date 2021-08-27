Ex-Avco Atty Targets Blank Rome Over Alleged Frivolous Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A former outside counsel for Avco Corp. has accused the aerospace company of working with its attorneys at Blank Rome LLP to slap her with a frivolous lawsuit over work she went on to perform for an Avco rival after she terminated her relationship with the company. Veronica Saltz Turner, who spent more than a decade helping defend an Avco division from aviation-related product liability claims before parting ways with the company in 2017, said that Avco had "conspired" with attorneys at Blank Rome to file an ultimately meritless lawsuit against her after she took on a limited assignment with a...

