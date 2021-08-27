Jordanian Co. Asks DC Judge To Keep Iraq On Hook For $53M

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Jordanian company urged a federal judge in Washington, D.C., not to dismiss its petition to enforce a $53 million foreign judgment against the Iraqi government over a mineral contract, expressing exasperation with Iraq's repeated and "improper" attempts to escape the suit. In a 46-page reply brief filed Thursday, Mohammad Hilmi Nassif & Partners criticized Iraq's latest claim that a federal magistrate judge erred in finding — for a second time — that the firm's enforcement claim should proceed. Nassif "filed this action nearly four years ago," the firm said, and "defendants have filed a total of 7 legal memoranda in...

