Media Co. Says Disability Doesn't Defeat Harassment Story

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Boston Globe Media Partners has asked the Second Circuit not to revive defamation claims lodged by the retired co-founder of a health care and biotech hedge fund, saying his argument that it was physically impossible for him to sexually harass his former employees due to his quadriplegia lacks merit and is inconsequential to the allegations. Samuel Isaly's argument for reviving the suit is premised on his assertion that Boston Globe Media Partners' publication STAT — which ran a story in 2017 detailing allegations by five former OrbiMed Advisors employees that he harassed women for years — either knew or should have...

