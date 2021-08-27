Biz, Worker Groups Weigh In On DOL's Contractor Wage Plan

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor received around 250 comments on its proposal to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour, including from industry groups expressing concern over potential confusion it could cause and worker advocates urging the government to finalize the rule. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division published the proposed rule in July. If finalized, the rule would establish standards and procedures to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors from $10.95, following up on an executive order by President Joe Biden that called for the increase. Under the proposed rule, Increasing the Minimum Wage for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS