2nd Circ. Won't Refill Suit Over Starbucks 'Best Coffee' Ads

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Friday to revive a proposed class action accusing Starbucks of deceptively calling its drinks the "best coffee for you" while using toxic pesticides to kill roaches at some locations, saying most of the statements in its ads constitute the sort of puffery allowed in advertising. In a three-page summary order, the three-judge appellate panel agreed with the New York federal judge who originally tossed the suit brought by thousands of coffee drinkers, including lead plaintiff Christopher George, that Starbucks' ads making statements such as "Best coffee for the Best You," "Starbucks or Nothing" and "Heart, soul, craft,...

