Arnold & Porter Snags Executive Compensation Atty In NY

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- As the Biden administration executes a far-reaching tax reform agenda, Arnold & Porter announced Monday it has brought on a former Paul Weiss attorney in New York who specializes in the tax issues surrounding employee benefits and executive compensation. Uri Horowitz, who has spent the last 10 years as an associate and then counsel at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, will become a partner in Arnold & Porter's tax practice in New York. "The new administration's comprehensive tax reform plan will change the way corporations are taxed," said Laurie Abramowitz, co-chair of Arnold & Porter's tax practice. "Uri has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS