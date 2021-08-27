Orrick Says Jones Day Regrets Choosing Arbitration

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has told a California federal judge that Jones Day is asking the court to force Orrick to provide testimony in an international arbitration in Washington, D.C., only because Jones Day regrets choosing arbitration, saying that the firm doesn't have legal standing to involve the court. Orrick is pushing to dismiss Jones Day's petition seeking to enforce an arbitral summons against Orrick, its CEO and chairman, Mitchell Zuklie, and its former managing partner, Michael Torpey, saying Jones Day hasn't cited any legislative history, statutory text or court decision supporting its demand that the Northern District of California...

