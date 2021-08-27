FCC Says To Watch Out For Fake Emergency Broadband Site

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is warning people to watch out for a fake website pretending to be offering subsidized internet services under the agency's new emergency broadband benefit program. The program, created with a $3.2 billion grant from Congress, is supposed to help low-income households gain access to the internet during the pandemic by paying most of the bill and even providing devices such as a smartphone, laptop or tablet. Providers that do give out devices can get up to $100 back, according to the agency. But a website known as "WiFi Freedom USA" has apparently been claiming it can get...

