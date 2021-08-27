Judge Denies 'Fishing' Request For Morgan Lewis, EBay Docs

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday rejected a former eBay Inc. executive's bid for pretrial subpoenas in an alleged cyberstalking case as a "fishing expedition" for files from the company and its counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler denied Jim Baugh's motion for the court to subpoena eBay and Morgan Lewis for a tranche of documents, notes, recordings and reports related to eBay's probe into a cyberstalking conspiracy targeting a blogging couple in Natick, Massachusetts, that led federal prosecutors to charge Baugh and six others. The judge said pretrial subpoenas are designed to secure...

