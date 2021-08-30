STL Pipeline Tells DC Circ. Stakes Too High To Bank On FERC

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Spire STL fought environmentalists' claim that any emergency relief to keep a St. Louis-area pipeline running should come from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, telling the D.C. Circuit it must walk back its invalidation of the pipeline's permit to prevent a "vacatur-created catastrophe." On Friday, Spire told the court that hundreds of thousands of customers not having access to gas in extreme winter conditions due to a court order is the exact type of circumstance where it is appropriate to remand a permit to the agency that issued it without vacatur. The company told the circuit court the Environmental Defense Fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS