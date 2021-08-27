Former Prosecutor To Lead Calif. Bar's Discipline System

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California on Friday appointed former federal prosecutor George Cardona to lead its troubled disciplinary system. Cardona is the interim city attorney for Santa Monica, California. He is set to begin his new job Oct. 4, taking control of a disciplinary agency that is under heavy scrutiny for its failure to take action against famed trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi despite decades of serious allegations against him. The announcement could lower tensions with state legislators, who have threatened to withhold the agency's funding for neglecting to hire a permanent discipline chief and seek state Senate confirmation, among other...

