Real Estate Rumors: Iberiabank, Polsinelli, Mattamy Homes

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Iberiabank has loaned $10.08 million for a self-storage project in Oakland Park, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The loan is for a 110,000-square-foot project on Oakland Park Boulevard, and the borrower is an entity affiliated with developer A. Boyd Simpson, according to the report. Polsinelli PC has inked a deal to lease 23,617 square feet in Miami, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The law firm is taking space at 315 S. Biscayne Blvd., which is owned by BEA Equities, and plans to move to the new digs in the first quarter of 2022, according to the report. Mattamy Homes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS