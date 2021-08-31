Anti-Holmes Bias, Abuse Focus In 1st Day Of Jury Selection

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (August 31, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge excused over a dozen potential jurors as Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial kicked off Tuesday, after some wavered on whether they could be unbiased in light of news coverage or recalled personal experiences with domestic abuse — an issue Holmes will likely raise in her defense. Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former CEO of now-defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, arrives at California federal court on Tuesday for jury selection in her criminal fraud trial. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) U.S. District Judge Edward Davila excused 14 potential jurors at the end of a full-day of voir dire in San Jose, which began...

