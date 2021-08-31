Rural ISP Says Rival Spreads Falsehoods In Spectrum Spat

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A broadband network has accused a rival of spreading falsehoods about their tug of war for use of a swath of airwaves over rural and tribal lands. All Tribal Networks LLC filed counterclaims in California federal court, including trade libel, on Monday against Your Town Online Inc., which sued in June to keep All Tribal from broadcasting signals that Your Town says would disrupt microwave transmissions in rural Mendocino County. Your Town claims that All Tribal, the Round Valley Indian Tribes' preferred ISP, took advantage of 6 Ghz spectrum licenses from the Federal Communications Commission to demand hefty fees from Your Town...

