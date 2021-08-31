NortonLifeLock Beats Investor Suit Over Board Diversity

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed shareholder derivative claims against NortonLifeLock Inc. that accused the cybersecurity giant's board of failing to uphold its stated commitment to diversity and inclusion. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg acknowledged Monday that his ruling comes after the dismissals of several similar derivative actions filed by the same law firm that accuse a range of name-brand public companies, including Facebook Inc. and Oracle Corp., of falling short on their publicly declared diversity commitments. The suit accusing NortonLifeLock of refusing to appoint Black or minority individuals to its board "simply does not plausibly plead an actionable false statement,"...

