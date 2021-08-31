Federal Judge Stays Google Face-Scan Suit For State Action

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday said an Illinois state court should get the first crack at resolving claims that Google violated the Illiniois Biometric Information Privacy Act and stayed a similar federal class action, saying the stay avoids costly piecemeal litigation. The federal case, in which Google is accused of violating BIPA by creating templates of users' faces, was remanded to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang by the Seventh Circuit, which let part of the case move forward but said the plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue claims that Google failed to make public its data retention schedule policy. The lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS