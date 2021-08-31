Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mayor's Sprawling Trial Didn't Skew Verdict, Feds Say

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor can't claim "spillover prejudice" improperly led jurors to convict him of fleecing investors and extorting marijuana businesses because he explicitly agreed to a single trial on all the charges, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The government urged U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock not to wipe out a May verdict that found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia guilty on 21 counts. Among other things, the jury ruled that Correia used $230,000 invested in his smartphone app SnoOwl to fund a lavish lifestyle and forced upstart cannabis shops to pay him hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure city approvals....

