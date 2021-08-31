Ex-Mayor's Sprawling Trial Didn't Skew Verdict, Feds Say

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor can't claim "spillover prejudice" improperly led jurors to convict him of fleecing investors and extorting marijuana businesses because he explicitly agreed to a single trial on all the charges, federal prosecutors said Monday. The government urged U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock not to wipe out a May verdict that found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia guilty on 21 counts. Among other things, the jury ruled that Correia used $230,000 invested in his smartphone app SnoOwl to fund a lavish lifestyle and forced upstart cannabis shops to pay him hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure city approvals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS