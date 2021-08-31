T-Mobile Nabs Ax Of Carriers' Fake Ringtone Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge cut the cord on a proposed class action lodged by local carriers accusing T-Mobile of using fake ringtones to trick customers into thinking dropped calls were the carriers' fault, finding that the carriers failed to prove T-Mobile acted deliberately to defraud them. The suit by telecom companies Craigville Telephone Co., which does business as Adams Wells Internet Telecom TV, and Consolidated Telephone Co., which were responsible for transferring the calls from T-Mobile to a caller's destination, alleged that the so-called fake ringtones were actually a scheme to trick customers into thinking that any dropped calls were not...

