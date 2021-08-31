Ex-Netflix Engineer, Brother Cop To Insider Trading

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A former Netflix software engineer and his brother on Monday admitted to their roles in a $3 million insider trading ring, which prosecutors say profited off confidential information about Netflix's subscriber growth. Sung Mo "Jay" Jun, 49, of Bellevue, Washington, and his brother, Joon Jun, 45, of Issaquah, Washington, both pled guilty to securities fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paula L. McCandlis in Seattle. Prosecutors say Sung Mo Jun, the alleged ringleader of the scheme, worked as a software engineer for Netflix from July 2016 to February 2017 and had access to Netflix's subscriber data, including information about Netflix's growth in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS