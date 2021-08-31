Model's $1.2M Suit Against Manager Tossed From Ga. Court

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Model and actress Karrueche Tran didn't properly serve her ex-manager and his company with a $1.2 million lawsuit alleging that he failed to pay a royalty settlement, a Georgia state court judge found in dismissing the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel R. Krause on Monday ended Tran's pursuit of $1.2 million in a contract dispute against Yaquwb Muhammad, professionally known as Jacob York, and his company Electric Republic LLC. Tran filed the suit in May, seeking to enforce a royalty settlement agreement reached earlier in the year with York and Electric Republic. She alleged that the company and York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS