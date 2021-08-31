AeroCentury's Ch. 11 Plan Cleared For Landing

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Aircraft leasing and sales business AeroCentury Corp. received approval of its proposed Chapter 11 plan Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge after the debtor continued its streak of uncontested hearings in its insolvency proceeding. During a virtual confirmation hearing, AeroCentury attorney Joseph Mulvihill of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the plan had the support of all creditor classes, including existing shareholders, largely because it would leave most claimants unimpaired. Even equity holders — who are deemed to have the lowest priority for recovery under the absolute priority rules of the federal bankruptcy code — supported the plan because they...

