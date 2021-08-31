Sherwin-Williams Must Face Bulk Of NJ Enviro Agency's Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A state court judge trimmed a New Jersey environmental agency lawsuit seeking to hold Sherwin-Williams liable for pollution caused by a Camden County plant it or its predecessor over nearly 125 years, limiting claims to company actions that occurred after contamination legislation was enacted in the 1970s. Superior Court Judge Michael J. Kassel denied most of the company's arguments on why it should be let completely out of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's 2019 lawsuit, which seeks damages for hazardous substances and industrial chemicals discharged at three sites. The lawsuit also seeks money to restore the locations to "pre-discharge...

