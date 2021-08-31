Calif. Health Giant Sutter To Pay $60M To End FCA Claims

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Sutter Health has agreed to pay $60 million to put to rest a False Claims Act suit alleging that the California-based health services provider billed for unsupported diagnoses of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, according to a settlement announced Monday. The government had claimed that Sutter Health knowingly submitted unsupported diagnosis codes for certain patient encounters for beneficiaries under its care. Those codes caused Sutter Health to get inflated payments, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged. And even once Sutter Health realized what was happening, it failed to take care of the problem, according to the Justice Department. Sutter Health noted in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS