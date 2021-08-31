Class Attys Get $152M As Sutter Settles Antitrust Case In Calif.

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California judge has given final approval to a $575 million deal Sutter Health reached with private litigants and the state attorney general to resolve long-running antitrust claims, agreeing to $152 million in class attorney fees. The massive settlement, which not only includes the payout to class members and the Golden State but a string of commitments meant to block Sutter from engaging in anticompetitive behavior in the future, ends a more than seven-year legal battle. Sutter did not admit wrongdoing. "This is a groundbreaking settlement and a win for Californians," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement....

