Paper Wants 3rd Circ. To Say If 1st Amendment Bars Bias Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette asked to go straight to the Third Circuit for a ruling on whether the First Amendment protected it from liability when it refused to let a Black reporter cover Black Lives Matter protests because of a tweet, arguing the district court was wrong to claim it could have been a personnel decision. PG Publishing Co. said U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan's ruling earlier in August hadn't properly addressed its First Amendment defense to former reporter Alexis Johnson's claims — that the newspaper had a protected right to make editorial decisions not subject to second-guessing by the courts...

