8th Circ. Says Law Didn't Block Land Move For Tribal Casino

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court's decision backing the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's right to operate its casino across the Iowa border, ruling that the federal law that restored the tribe's federal recognition didn't prevent the government from taking the casino site into trust. Nebraska and Iowa, alongside the city of Council Bluffs, Iowa, had told the circuit court that the Ponca Restoration Act of 1990 only allowed the tribe to have land taken into trust by the federal government within two Nebraska counties, and that the Iowa site of the tribe's Prairie Flower Casino wasn't eligible for...

