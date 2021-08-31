9th Circ. Nixes BladeRoom's $77M IP Win Over Facebook Deal

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday wiped out BladeRoom's $77.4 million trial verdict over Emerson Electric's alleged use of stolen trade secrets to win a lucrative Facebook contract, finding a California district court misinterpreted the expiration date of a confidentiality agreement at the heart of the case. The three-judge panel found the lower court wrongly decided that confidentiality obligations in a nondisclosure agreement between BladeRoom and Emerson did not expire, and that Emerson couldn't make that legal argument to the jury, which eventually ruled in favor of BladeRoom, according to the opinion. The panel vacated the district court's $77.4 million judgment against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS