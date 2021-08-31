Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Nixes BladeRoom's $77M IP Win Over Facebook Deal

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday wiped out BladeRoom's $77.4 million trial verdict over Emerson Electric's alleged use of stolen trade secrets to win a lucrative Facebook contract, finding a California district court misinterpreted the expiration date of a confidentiality agreement at the heart of the case.

The three-judge panel found the lower court wrongly decided that confidentiality obligations in a nondisclosure agreement between BladeRoom and Emerson did not expire, and that Emerson couldn't make that legal argument to the jury, which eventually ruled in favor of BladeRoom, according to the opinion.

The panel vacated the district court's $77.4 million judgment against

