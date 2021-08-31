Ill. Firm Settles Claims Atty Worked Around 'Anti-Female' Bias

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law firm has settled a former employee's claims that the attorney worked in an "anti-female" environment in which she was subjected to tasteless games, unwanted advances and sexist comments until she was fired. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Brennan permanently dismissed attorney Rebecca Zarzecki's lawsuit against her former employer, Wayne S. Shapiro PC, on Monday in light of a settlement the parties reached last month. They had been working to reduce their agreement to writing since they told the court about it in July and were set to appear Wednesday to give Judge Brennan an update on the case, but...

