5th Circ. Affirms Ericsson's FRAND Win Over HTC

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday rejected an appeal from HTC seeking to overturn a jury's finding that Ericsson offered the handset maker fair terms on licenses for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology, ruling that the jury was adequately informed on the value of Ericsson's patents. On appeal HTC argued that the jury was not properly instructed on apportionment, or the separating of a patent's value from the value of a product's other features, when it came to the value of Ericsson's patents. The underlying case was a dispute over fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms, and whether they require...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS