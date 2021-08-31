Judge Doubts DHS Asylum Stats Disprove 'Turnback' Policy

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge let counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security know she was unpersuaded by their statistics on asylum claims at the southern border during a Tuesday hearing, calling the government's evidence "abstract." U.S. Department of Justice attorney Alexander Halaska told the court that the number of noncitizens at ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border who were referred for credible fear screenings — an early step in the asylum process — increased four-fold between 2017 and 2019. In the government's view, the numbers contradict claims from advocacy organizations and a certified class of asylum-seekers, who say that...

