IP Agencies Respond To Concerns Of Infringement By States

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office released a study Tuesday urging Congress to crack down on state governments that engage in infringement, while the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a report the same day saying that for any legislation to survive court scrutiny, there would need to be a record showing "widespread and persistent infringement by states." In a pair of responses that came down Tuesday, the country's two main intellectual property agencies delivered on requests from the two highest-ranking members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on intellectual property to give some idea of how often state governments infringe IP rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS