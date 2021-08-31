Calif. Court OKs $4M Verdict In Rehab Patient Suicide Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a $3.9 million verdict in a suit accusing a substance abuse rehab facility in Anaheim of causing a patient's death by suicide, saying the patient's family convinced the jury that the facility failed to take adequate measures to prevent the patient's foreseeable suicide. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District unanimously upheld an Orange County jury's verdict in favor of Barbara Green in a wrongful death suit alleging that Anaheim Lighthouse, a nonmedical residential detoxification and treatment facility, failed to prevent her son Jeffrey Green from committing...

