Insurer Nabs Win In Ferrari Crash Dispute With Luxury Mag

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A United States Fire Insurance unit seeking more than $290,000 for a crashed Ferrari notched a victory when a California federal court said it was entitled to damages under the doctrine allowing insurers to pursue third parties for recoveries of claims. Insurer Crum & Forster was entitled to pursue claims against the luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report for the totaled Ferrari because the magazine took responsibility for the crash when it loaned the car to two brothers for a Napa Valley, California, auto event it hosted, the court said Monday. It added that Crum also was entitled to damages from Anatoly Borokhovich,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS