Disbarred Atty Slapped With Contempt Over 2003 Judgment

Law360, New York (August 31, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge Tuesday held a disbarred lawyer in contempt of a 2003 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission judgment, finding that he has made no effort to pay down a $2 million tab despite having money. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska ruled against Allen Gottlieb, 80, after a three-hour telephone hearing during which Gottlieb repeatedly insisted that he is broke and blamed the SEC for his family's inability to sell a Bahamas beachfront property potentially worth over $1 million. "There is no dispute that Mr. Gottlieb has made no voluntary payments," Judge Preska said. "He has not made any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS