Medical Co. Ducks Claims It Axed Atty For Not Hiding Cash

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A medical device maker escaped claims in Illinois state court that it fired an attorney who headed the company's intellectual property legal group after the lawyer allegedly refused calls by the company's general counsel to "hide or park" money in the division's budget that purportedly didn't belong there. Gregory Mayer failed to establish that Hollister Inc. violated the Illinois Whistleblower Act by firing him after he refused to participate in allocating $43,000 to the division's budget, as the money belonged to the company and placing the money there would not violate any laws, according to an opinion by Judge Daniel J....

