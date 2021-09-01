Superfund: The Wrong Tool For PFAS Cleanup Efforts

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Given the growing notoriety of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as "forever chemicals," it is not surprising that many states and the federal government are taking steps to regulate the discharge of PFAS into the environment and, consequently, to limit human exposure to these chemicals. Hand in hand with regulating the discharge of PFAS into the environment will be establishing a mechanism to remediate environmental PFAS contamination. The go-to statute for addressing the remediation of environmental contamination is the Comprehensive Environmental Response and Compensation Liability Act, or CERCLA, commonly known as Superfund. The purpose of Superfund is to remediate uncontrolled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS