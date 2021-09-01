TV Stations Tell FCC That $9M Fine Tramples 5th Amendment

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Broadcast stations that were hit with $9 million in FCC fines earlier this summer are asking the agency to reconsider, saying the agency didn't give them enough of a heads-up about the "magnitude of penalty" it could impose for sabotaging program carriage talks. The Federal Communications Commission handed down the cumulative nearly $9 million in fines to 18 broadcast stations at the tail end of July, after finding that they had interfered in bad faith with negotiations with AT&T and its DirecTV satellite television subsidiary. But on Friday, the stations came together to ask the FCC to reconsider the fines, arguing...

