3rd Circ. Won't Revive SunCoke Energy Merger Class Claims

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A former unitholder of an entity acquired by then-majority owner SunCoke Energy Inc. fell short Tuesday in the Third Circuit in trying to revive class claims alleging investors were misled about the merger. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel found minority unitholders' votes were not needed since the business could approve the deal on its own. The panel upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly in Delaware last year nixing lead plaintiff Michael Cohn's consolidated proposed class action with respect to SunCoke's 2019 acquisition of the outstanding common units of SunCoke Energy Partners LP, or SXCP. SunCoke already owned 61.7%...

