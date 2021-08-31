House, Biden Ink Deal In Subpoena For Trump Census Docs

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- House Democrats and the Biden administration ​told a D.C. federal judge they have reached an agreement that could end a lawsuit seeking to disclose documents tied to former President Donald Trump's failed effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census. Attorneys for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the U.S. Department of Commerce wrote in a joint status report ​Monday that only committee members and their staffers would be authorized to access the documents under the proposed terms of the agreement. Note-taking will be permitted, but no copies of the documents can be made, the proposed...

