SPX Corp. Knocks UAW Flip-Flop In 4th Circ. Benefits Case

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- An HVAC supplier urged the Fourth Circuit not to revive a United Auto Workers suit seeking to undo a switch from group health insurance for retirees to health reimbursement arrangements, saying the union flipped its legal position to bolster a failing case. SPX Corp. on Tuesday urged the court to affirm the Western District of North Carolina's judgment that the union lacked standing to challenge the benefits change under federal labor law because it sued by itself and not on behalf of the retirees. By arguing at the summary judgment stage that it represented the retirees after previously claiming not to,...

