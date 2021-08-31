1st Circ. Won't Revive Class Claims In ACT Fax Ad Row

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday refused to allow a private high school to press class claims on behalf of thousands of schools that allegedly received unsolicited fax advertisements from college testing provider ACT Inc., finding that the plaintiff could only pursue statutory damages for the three faxes it was sent. In a unanimous published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the District of Massachusetts' denial of private high school Bais Yaakov of Spring Valley's motion to certify two classes of more than 7,000 schools across the country that allegedly received unwanted faxes from ACT between 2008 and 2012 that violated the Telephone Consumer...

