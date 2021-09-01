Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VW Asks Justices To Undo Ohio Emissions Tampering Ruling

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to bar Ohio from suing Volkswagen for anti-tampering law violations stemming from its 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal, saying a deepening court split on the issue of Clean Air Act preemption unfairly exposes automakers to significant liability.

In a certiorari petition made public Tuesday, Volkswagen AG asked the nation's high court to review an Ohio Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for the Buckeye State to sue Volkswagen for state anti-tampering law violations related to its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal. Unless the justices step in, global automakers would be exposed to pile-on penalties and...

