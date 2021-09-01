Chancery Throws Out Challenge To $5.1B Tesaro Sale

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor tossed a lawsuit by a class of Tesaro investors over the allegedly underpriced $5.1 billion sale of the cancer drugmaker, ruling that the claims couldn't overcome Delaware corporate law precedent because she was convinced the deal had been legitimately approved by stockholders. Granting dismissal motions by directors and officers and other defendants Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said the investors failed to show that stockholders were uninformed at voting time due to omission-riddled disclosures the defendants made in connection to the cash sale of Tesaro, maker of ovarian cancer treatment Zejula, to GlaxoSmithKline....

