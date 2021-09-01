US Sues Guam For Shirking Employees' Pension Payments

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. federal government sued Guam's government and retirement fund on Wednesday, claiming the territory violated a federal statute protecting service members' rights by refusing to credit service while government employees were deployed on active duty. According to the U.S. government's lawsuit in Guam federal court, Guam violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by not contributing to employees' retirement benefits while they were on active duty military service if they were receiving paid leave from a leave bank. "Defendants' violations have caused and will continue to cause these employees to suffer reduced pension annuities that, left unchecked, will...

